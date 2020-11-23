DMK general secretary Durai Murugan hits out at AIADMK

By Express News Service

VELLORE: DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan on Sunday said AIADMK used a government function venue to speak politics, during a press meet in Vellore district.

“Government functions are organised with people’s tax money. Forming political alliances and targeting opposition parties during such functions are against the principles of democracy,” Durai Murugan said referring to the function held in Chennai on Saturday, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and others.