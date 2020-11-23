Kadambur Raju to head AIADMK Tenkasi North zone

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju has been appointed as AIADMK’s Tenkasi North zonal in-charge here on Saturday.

After his appointment, the minister met and thanked the AIADMK Coordinator and the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Earlier in July, former minister Chendur Pandian’s son Krishnamurali was appointed as district secretary for the North unit. Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar had already been appointed as the zonal incharge of Tenkasi South that includes Alangulam and Tenkasi constituencies.