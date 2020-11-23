Puducherry: JIPMER's post-Covid clinic from December 1

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Departments of Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine, (JIPMER) will begin post-Covid clinic from December 1.

Patients who have medical problems such as body pain, chest pain, or breathlessness after recovering from Covid infection can book appointments with doctors by teleconsultation. They Can dial 6384404071 on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 AM and 4-30 PM, according to a JIPMER release.

After booking the appointment, the patient will get a call/SMS and when necessary will be asked to attend the clinic.

Post-covid clinic will function from 2 to 4 PM in Medicine OPD(75) on Tuesday and Pulmonary medicine OPD(82) on Wednesday in the OPD building. Patients will have to bring their Covid related report/SMS/Discharge Summary at the time of the hospital visit.