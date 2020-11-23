Thanjavur fisherfolk demand groynes, desilting of river mouths to park boats safely

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Fisherfolk of Thanjavur district demanded immediate desilting of river mouths to park their boats safely to avoid destruction by heavy winds predicted by the Meteorological department in the next few days.

They also sought construction of curved groyns (Thoondil Valaivu) to safeguard their boats. In a petition to the Chief Minister, A Tajudeen, State general secretary of TN Fisherfolk Forum from Mallippattinam, stated that heavy winds akin to Gaja cyclone has been predicted by independent weathermen in the coming days. The Gaja cyclone destroyed more than 250 mechanised boats in Mallippattinam and reduced the number to 120 now.

The government should construct curved groyne (Thoondil Valaivu) in Mallippattinam jetty as an emergency measure to stave off from the heavy winds forecast. It should also come forward to desilt the river mouths of Manora, Rajamadam and Ammanichathiram so that boats could be parked inside the rivers to avoid the fury of the cyclone. For this, the sand removal machines should be deployed immediately and stationed at the coast till the land fall of the cyclone is complete, Tajudeen added.