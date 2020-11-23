VCK, PMK urge Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release Perarivalan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The VCK and PMK on Sunday urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take steps for the release of Perarivalan, as the CBI had clarified in the Supreme Court that there is no connection with the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency probe and Perarivalan’s release.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said, “It is not just of the Governor to extensively delay a decision and it would be an act of disrespect to Constitution of India,” he added.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also tweeted Governor should immediately decide on the Rajiv Gandhi case convicts’ release as the CBI clarified that they have no objection to their release.