What next for AIADMK-BJP alliance? Rumours rife of seat-sharing talks

Raveenthran Thuraisamy is of the view that BJP is a must for the AIADMK to take on parties like the Makkal Neethi Maiam in certain pockets.

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and senior ministers according a warm  send off to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on Sunday.

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now that the BJP and the AIADMK have sealed their alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections, speculations are rife about how the seat-sharing would happen.

The expectations are high in the BJP camp, say sources, which is likely to make the exercise an uphill task for both parties.

Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with the AIADMK top brass in Chennai on Saturday, rumours started doing rounds of BJP deciding to contest in a certain number of seats. This, however, was dismissed by both parties.

“These are just rumours,” said a senior Tamil Nadu minister. “We still have time to discuss seat-sharing.” When asked how many seats the AIADMK was willing to allocate for the saffron party, the minister said: “Let the BJP make its demand, we will respond accordingly. The seat-sharing committee formed by the AIADMK will handle the matter.” 

“Given the number of allies in our camp, around 20 seats can be allocated for the BJP,” said a senior AIADMK leader. 

“Only then can we ensure that we have enough seats to get majority in the Assembly.”

Other allies are also likely to make their own demands. In 2019, for the Lok Sabha elections, PMK, DMDK, TMC and New Justice Party were part of the AIADMK alliance. However, earlier, the BJP State chief L Murugan had made a claim that his party was capable of winning 60 seats in the State on its own as per an internal assessment.  BJP, he had said, would seek seats based on this “improved strength”.

After the meeting with Shah on Saturday, senior BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan expressed full confidence that in 2021, Tamil Nadu would have a coalition government, which would include the BJP. Political analysts feel the State-ruling AIADMK has handled the discussions very well. “I think the AIADMK has played it cleverly on the alliance issue,” says Tharasu Shyam. 

“Since the AIADMK has declared the alliance, now the ball is in the court of the BJP to endorse or reject it. But even after both AIADMK leaders announced alliance, Amit Shah did not endorse the alliance explicitly although he praised the AIADMK government. If the BJP goes with some other party in the coming months, the AIADMK will be free to choose its course,” says Shyam, while pointing out that the usual procedures that the AIADMK follows while making an announcement on alliance were ignored this time. 

So far, at the general council meet, powers for deciding the alliance would be accorded to general secretary of party and later, a panel would be formed for talking to the parties which are going to be alliance partners. So, the announcement of alliance parties and seat-sharing would take place one after another.  But in the present case, the PMK and DMDK have not endorsed the alliance announcement by AIADMK.

Political analyst Raveenthran Thuraisamy is of the view that BJP is a must for the AIADMK to take on parties like the Makkal Neethi Maiam in certain pockets.

The manner in which the AIADMK announced the alliance shows that the BJP would obtain a decent number of seats. “The alliance announcement has come well in advance, giving the parties enough time to chalk out the details,” says Thuraisamy. Asked why Amit Shah did not endorse the alliance announcement made by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on Saturday, Thuraisamy said, “Now JP Nadda is the BJP president, and he may respond soon.”

