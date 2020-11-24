Cyclone Nivar: Check Puducherry toll-free control room numbers here

PUDUCHERRY: In view of cyclone Nivar, the territorial Administration has set up control rooms with toll-free numbers for assistance and to redress the grievances of the people.
- For flood, cyclone complaints: 1070 and 1077
- For Power cut and disruption: 1912
- For emergency ambulance service:108
- For police emergency 100 and 112
- Crime-related complaints: 1031
- Traffic-related complaints: 1073
- Complaints related to women: 1091
- Coastal police emergency: 1093
- For fire, flood, disaster, cyclone related complaints: 101
- Maritime Rescue sub-coordination centre/Coast Guard: 1554
Besides, the administration has released other numbers of the departments which can be contacted in case of need.