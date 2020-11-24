Her mission is to to reduce infant mortality in TN villages

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BM Govarthini rejected a seat at the Government Medical College Omandurar Government Estate, a hospital with state-of-the-art technology in the heart of Chennai. Instead, she opted for Chengalpattu Medical College, as she wants to train to be a village doctor. Govarthini declared that she will pursue Gynecology or Pediatrics after MBBS. Her aim is to reduce infant mortality and maternal death in hill villages and tribal societies.

“Six years ago, my cousin was born three months premature. She was smaller than my palm and was separated from her mother at birth and treated at a different hospital when my aunt was fighting for her life,” she said. Govarthini says that such complications in childbirthoften occur due to early marriage, lack of awareness and poor access to medical facilities.

“This is a huge problem in tribal communities living in hilly areas. If I study in a city college, I will see a narrow segment of people. If I study in a relatively rural college, I will see a wide range of patients,” she explained.

Govarthini scored 325 in NEET with no private coaching on her third attempt. “I would have gone for a fourth attempt even if the government did not bring in this scheme,” she said adding that everybody close to her had high hopes on her.