STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ray of hope for PwDs as new project provides job opportunities to many

Under the project, the NGO finds employers from the surrounding districts and mobilises PwD through a help desk set up in Chennai and gets them employed. 

Published: 24th November 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Wheelchair, Disabled

(Express Illustration)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Department of Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons, in collaboration with the State Development Policy Council, embarked on a mission to provide employment and livelihood opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). As many as 145 candidates have already been placed. 

“This is one of the pressing issues that we wanted to address since long. For this purpose, we have collaborated with an NGO called ‘We Are Your Voice’. The project is being implemented in 50 underdeveloped blocks at 13 districts in the State,” said an official from the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled. 

Under the project, the NGO finds employers from the surrounding districts and mobilises PwD through a help desk set up in Chennai and gets them employed. “We primarily focus on sensitising the employers about hiring disabled persons as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD), 2016, and influence them to create job vacancies, taking into considering the accessibility and other aspects of PwD hiring. 

We began scouting for employers in August this year,” said Kasim Basith, founder, We Are Your Voice. Since the onset of the project, more than 1,000 employers have been found and 145 PwDs are placed. This includes six persons with intellectual disability. Some of the districts where the project is implemented includes Dindigul, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Salem, Tenkasi, etc. 

“We reach out to the PwDs through various channels like profiling by help desk, block visits by project officers and mobilisation of candidates for interviews to understand their background and expertise,” said Basith.

He further added that the NGO has an application in its name, through which they connect the employer and employee. The employers post about vacancies in the app, which will be notified to the PwDs from the respective districts. The employers range from different areas of work, including photography studio, hospitals, departmental stores, manufacturing industries, mills, bakeries, cloth stores among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Differently-Abled Persons
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Artists put their work on display at Church Street on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)
Artists gather in Bengaluru to sell their work on the street - without a price tag!
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see building of a second Covid wave in India as mortality rate rises in various states
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp