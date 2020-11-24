STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Varsity’s report sought on two misleading colleges in Kanniyakumari

A PIL filed seeking action against two colleges in Kanniyakumari for conducting satellite courses by misleading students as if they are regular affiliated courses and collecting exorbitant fee.

Published: 24th November 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Monday, sought a report from the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking action against two colleges in Kanniyakumari for conducting satellite courses by misleading students as if they are regular affiliated courses and collecting exorbitant fee.

M Ananda Krishnan, a retired professor and a former president of Madurai Kamaraj Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Teachers Association (MUTA), submitted in the litigation that the colleges had been offering professional courses under the name 'Satellite courses' without getting approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The colleges have also misled students as if its a regular affiliated course and have collected exorbitant fee, he alleged.

Despite the same being proved by a three-member inquiry committee appointed by the varsity, no proper action was taken against the colleges for the said violations, Krishnan claimed. He prayed the court to direct the university to initiate action against the colleges and also against the officials concerned for their inaction in preventing such irregularities.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi sought an action taken report from the university and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manonmaniam Sundaranar University PIL MUTA)
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp