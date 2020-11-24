Varsity’s report sought on two misleading colleges in Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Monday, sought a report from the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking action against two colleges in Kanniyakumari for conducting satellite courses by misleading students as if they are regular affiliated courses and collecting exorbitant fee.

M Ananda Krishnan, a retired professor and a former president of Madurai Kamaraj Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Teachers Association (MUTA), submitted in the litigation that the colleges had been offering professional courses under the name 'Satellite courses' without getting approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The colleges have also misled students as if its a regular affiliated course and have collected exorbitant fee, he alleged.

Despite the same being proved by a three-member inquiry committee appointed by the varsity, no proper action was taken against the colleges for the said violations, Krishnan claimed. He prayed the court to direct the university to initiate action against the colleges and also against the officials concerned for their inaction in preventing such irregularities.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi sought an action taken report from the university and adjourned the case for two weeks.