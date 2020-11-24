STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Viral video shows PWD engineers being ‘threatened’ by Vellakoil Panchayat Union Chairman

Published: 24th November 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: In a video that went viral on social media here, Vellakoil Panchayat Union Chairman Venkatesa Sudarsan was purportedly seen "threatening" the engineers and officials of the Public Works Department in Kangeyam.

In the video, Sudarshan is asking the PWD engineers for data on the supply of water through PAP canal. He purportedly says if they fail to provide data, they can get a transfer order and leave the office. He also allegedly warns them that if they refuse to do so, he has the power to suspend them. The PWD officials lodged a complaint with Kangeyam police station.

According to the complaint, a group of farmers led by Sudarsan entered the PWD office and began questioning the mode of water supply through PAP canal. "They asked for information on stamp paper and official seals. Though we explained that the sought information do not come under our purview, they used bad words and foul language against us," the complaint read.

Speaking to TNIE, V Sudarshan said, "PAP canal supplies water to several hundred hectares. For the past several years, Kangeyam, a tail-end area, has been receiving less water. Whenever the farmers question the mode of water supply, the engineers use technical jargons that couldn't be understood. Besides, water theft from the canal is rampant in Udumalaipet. We suspect that the engineers are hand in glove with anti-social elements. In a heated argument, I spoke certain words, but not intended to threaten the engineers."

Speaking to TNIE, Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan said, "I have asked the officials to take appropriate action."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD engineers PAP canal threatened
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp