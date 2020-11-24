Viral video shows PWD engineers being ‘threatened’ by Vellakoil Panchayat Union Chairman

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: In a video that went viral on social media here, Vellakoil Panchayat Union Chairman Venkatesa Sudarsan was purportedly seen "threatening" the engineers and officials of the Public Works Department in Kangeyam.

In the video, Sudarshan is asking the PWD engineers for data on the supply of water through PAP canal. He purportedly says if they fail to provide data, they can get a transfer order and leave the office. He also allegedly warns them that if they refuse to do so, he has the power to suspend them. The PWD officials lodged a complaint with Kangeyam police station.

According to the complaint, a group of farmers led by Sudarsan entered the PWD office and began questioning the mode of water supply through PAP canal. "They asked for information on stamp paper and official seals. Though we explained that the sought information do not come under our purview, they used bad words and foul language against us," the complaint read.

Speaking to TNIE, V Sudarshan said, "PAP canal supplies water to several hundred hectares. For the past several years, Kangeyam, a tail-end area, has been receiving less water. Whenever the farmers question the mode of water supply, the engineers use technical jargons that couldn't be understood. Besides, water theft from the canal is rampant in Udumalaipet. We suspect that the engineers are hand in glove with anti-social elements. In a heated argument, I spoke certain words, but not intended to threaten the engineers."

Speaking to TNIE, Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan said, "I have asked the officials to take appropriate action."