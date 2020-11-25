STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: 600 fishermen, their families moved to relief camps in Puducherry

In Kalapet constituency and Muthialpet constituency, boats are being shifted with the help of cranes to safety.

Published: 25th November 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Nivar

Rough sea along the Puducherry coast as cyclone Nivar is expected to hit the coast. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Around 600 fishermen and their families from the coastal villages in Kalapet, Kanagachetticulam and Pillaichavady have been moved to relief camps after the sea turned rough and waves as high as five to six feet lashed the coast.

Chief Minister V Narayansamy, who along with Revenue Minister MOHF Shajahan and other officials have been making field visits, said they are being provided with  food, masks and sanitisers in the relief camp. Besides, the Health Department will test them for COVID-19.

Boats being saved

The boats of the fishermen in these villages are also being moved to safer places.

In Kalapet constituency and Muthialpet constituency, boats are being shifted with the help of cranes to safety.

Meanwhile, around 75 fiber boats of fishermen in Kurchikuppama and Vaithikuppam have been moved with cranes to Vaithikuppam burial ground, Raj Bhavan MLA K Lakshminarayanan said.

In the Muthialpet area, the boats that were earlier shifted here was lashed by waves and had to shifted to another place again, Muthialpet MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan said.

Narayanasamy said that people from low lying areas have been accommodated in 80 centers here and are being provided with food and water.

Follow live updates on Cyclone Nivar

All of them are being tested for COVID 19 and would be provided with masks, and sanitizers.

Besides, around 350 families residing in dilapidated buildings of Slum Clearance board at Kumaragurupalayam  have moved to safety to the homes of their relatives and friends.

Narayanasamy said all steps were taken to pump out water from low-lying areas and the branches of all trees were pruned and hoardings removed.

Steps are being taken to prevent power disruption and in case of any breakdown it would be resumed in 12 hours, he said.

All of the fishermen who ventured into the sea from Puducherry returned and 95 per cent of them  from Karaikal have reached the shore.

The 5 per cent are expected to reach soon, he added. All ministers and  Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam will be on the field  to cover all the 23 assembly constituencies in Puducherry region during the cyclone, he added.

MLA teams formed

The MLAs of the coastal constituencies have also formed a team under the MLA and have passed on the mobile numbers to people for assistance.

Puducherry remains on high alert with the District administration actively checking and  pursuing all arrangements to face any eventualities arising out of the “Nivar” cyclone after the IMD announcement that the cyclone  is expected to  cross near Puducherry coast tonight.

Weather in Puducherry

Puducherry is experiencing intermittent rainfall and mild  breeze as the cyclone is gradually nearing the coast.

With prohibitory order under section 144 Cr.Pc  in force and public holiday declared, Puducherry wore a deserted look.

All vehicles were off the road and people remained indoors.

While the beaches are enforced by police security to prevent people from entering the sea.

Rescue teams of NDRF, Trained Fire service, and IRBN police are on standby, with the control rooms functioning round the clock. 

Comments

