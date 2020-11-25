Cyclone Nivar: November 26 declared as public holiday for Puducherry, Karaikal

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory administration has declared a public holiday for Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Thursday in view of Cyclone Nivar which is expected to cross near Puducherry on Wednesday night.

According to official notification on Wednesday, December 19 (Saturday) will be a working day to compensate for the holiday on Thursday.

The holiday (on Thursday) is not applicable to the officials involved in the essential services including Disaster management and Covid duties and this leave is covered under the negotiable Instruments Act 1881.

Puducherry School Education department had announced holiday for schools till November 28 for the students of classes 10, 11, and 12. Other classes are not functioning due to Covid -19 pandemic.