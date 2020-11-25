STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assures all support to TN, EPS declares public holiday for Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that the Central government would extend all possible support to the State to face Cyclone Nivar.

High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that the Central government would extend all possible support to the State to face Cyclone Nivar. Modi made a phone call to Palaniswami to discuss the prevailing situation in the wake of cyclone.

The PM also tweeted: “I pray for the safety and well being of those living in the affected areas.” Meanwhile, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting at the secretariat to review the arrangements.  Later, he inspected the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at Ezhilagam complex and held discussions with the Revenue Minister, RB Udhayakumar, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Phanindra Reddy, and officials.

Later, Palaniswami declared Wednesday as a public holiday. The G.O. issued in this regard said, “All government offices, including offices of local bodies, government undertakings/ statutory corporations, boards, banks and financial institutions etc., will be closed on November 25. However, all essential services will function as usual.” Answering queries of reporters at the SEOC, the Chief Minister said, “People need not panic since the government has taken all precautionary steps.

All district Collectors have been instructed to provide basic amenities, including blankets and mats, to those given shelter in relief camps. For children, milk powder would be provided.” Palaniswami said of the 14,139 irrigation lakes in the State, 1,519 lakes had reached their full storage and in the rest, the storage levels differ. The Chief Minister also said that 121 multi-purpose relief camps, schools, colleges, wedding halls and community halls are kept ready to accommodate people. 

