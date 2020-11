EPS orders release of water from four Tenkasi dams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered release of water for irrigation from Gadana, Adavinainar, Ramanathi and Karuppanadhi reservoirs in Tenkasi district for 125 days during the period between November 26 and March 30.

This would help irrigate 32,024 acres of lands in Tenkasi, Sengottai and Kadayanallur taluks in Tenkasi district and Ambasamudram and Cheranmahadevei taluks in Tirunelveli district.