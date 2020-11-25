High alert: Response teams deployed, relief camps set up to tackle Nivar

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY/CUDDALORE/VELLORE: From Nagapattinam to Chennai, various district administrations and city corporations are working on a war-footing to ensure that the impact of Cyclone Nivar is minimal.

The UT administration in Puducherry and Karaikal has set up control rooms and provided toll free numbers for assistance. A total of 196 relief camps are provided in Puducherry and 50 in Karaikal, to provide shelter for those living in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

In Cuddalore, a police team has been deployed at every 10 km on State and National Highways, along with ambulances and other necessary equipment. There are 126 NDRF personnel stationed in the district.

In Tiruchy, the district administration has identified 154 spots, including 3 high-risk zones, as prone to inundation and deployed special teams for rescue and relief operations. In Vellore, a contingent of 210 personnel of State Disaster Response Force has been pressed into service and the district placed on high alert.

Chembarambakkam lake water may get released 21.2 feet is the water storage level at the lake catchment area. CM Palaniswami has ordered release of water as soon as the level crosses 22 feet. Officials say the reservoir received an inflow of 200 cusecs since Monday night. The storage level now stands at 2,913 mcft

Here is a list of helpline numbers you may contact

In case of emergency: State level - 1070; District level - 1077; Chennai Corporation too released helpline numbers. Residents may call 044 2538 4530/40 or 1913 for complaints

Public holiday declared to reduce cyclone impact

The State government on Tuesday declared Wednesday a public holiday. “However, all essential services will function as usual,” said a government order

30 boats stranded off Karaikal; rescue ops on

Of the 83 boats that previously left for sea from Karaikal, as many as 30 remain stranded. The coast guard has been alerted and efforts are on to trace fishermen

‘no reason to panic or worry’

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the government has taken all precautionary steps. “All district Collectors have already been instructed to provide basic amenities, including blankets and mats, to those sheltered in camps. For children, milk powder would be given.”