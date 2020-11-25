NEET: No urgent hearing on plea against 7.5% quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the condition that students who have studied in a government school from Class VI to XII alone would be eligible for 7.5% reservation in medical admission provided by the State.

The court said they will take up the plea in the regular course and any interference in the admission process would affect the education of students.

Petitioner V Deepa, a native of Salem, submitted that had studied in a private school till Class VI and shifted to government school from Class VII. Though she was eligible for admission under the 7.5% quota, she feared that she would not get admission due to the condition that only students who studied in government schools from Class VI to XII are eligible.