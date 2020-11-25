STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Textile shop mishap: EPS gives Rs 25 lakh aid each to deceased firemen’s families

The Chief Minister had already ordered to provide government employment to a member of the families of both firemen based on their educational qualifications.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday presented cheques for Rs 25 lakh to each of the families of K Sivarajan and P Krishnamurthy, firemen who lost their lives during a rescue operation in a textile shop on November 14. The family members received the cheques from Palaniswami at the Secretariat.  

The Chief Minister had already ordered to provide government employment to a member of the families of both firemen based on their educational qualifications. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, DGP JK Tripathy and senior officials were present on the occasion. 

Sterlite agitation victim’s kin
Palaniswami also handed over an appointment order to A Ajai Jones, son of Anthony Selvaraj, who had lost his life during the agitation against Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi in 2018.   With this, the legal heirs of all those who had lost their lives in Sterlite agitation have been given government job.  

On September 27, 2018, the Chief Minister presented appointment orders to the legal heirs of 18 persons affected by the Sterlite protests.  Since Ajai Jones attained 18 years of age required for government service only now, he has been appointed as Village Assistant in Thoothukudi district in the Revenue Department.  

Already, the CM had announced Rs 20 lakh each for those who had lost their lives in the agitation against Sterlite and Rs 5 lakh each for those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 1.5 lakh each to those who suffered minor injuries and this assistance has been given to the families already. Information Minister Kadambur Raju, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Assistance
The CM had earlier announced Rs 20 lakh each for those who had lost their lives in the agitation against Sterlite and Rs 5 lakh each for those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 1.5 lakh each to those who suffered minor injuries

