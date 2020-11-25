STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thee, new mobile app to deal with fires and other mishaps in TN

When people lodge plaint through this app, fire stations will receive alert within 10 seconds 

Published: 25th November 2020 04:26 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launching a mobile app called Thee (Fire), developed by the State Fire and Rescue Services Department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a mobile app called Thee (Fire), developed by the State Fire and Rescue Services Department, to help the public approach the department during fire accidents, floods, mishaps due to borewells, rescuing wild animals, leakage of chemical and poisonous gas and other emergency needs. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.  
The app has been developed with Amtex technology. When people lodge a complaint through this app, fire stations will receive information within 10 seconds and personnel will be rushed to the spot with necessary equipment.  In all, 371 laptops installed with the app have been given to all offices of the Fire Department in the State. The first laptop was received by MS Jaffer Sait, Director of the Fire Services Department, from Palaniswami at the Secretariat.

The CM also inaugurated 11 bridges in nine districts built at a total cost of Rs 27.16 crore, through the video conference from the Secretariat. The bridges are located at Lakkinaickenpatti across Muskunta river (Kallakurichi district), Mappillaikuppam (Tiruvarur), Fishermen Colony (Erode dt), Goundanaickenpalayam and Periyayipalayam  (Tirupur), Thudiyalur Chinnathadagam Road (Coimbatore), Thummanada (The Nilgiris), Sowripalayam (Namakkal), Mathur and Kaatu Odai (Cuddalore) and Sokkanavur (Thanjavur).  Minister for Electricity P Thangamani, Social Welfare Minister V Saroja, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The CM also inaugurated three Amma wedding halls at Ayappakkam in Tiruvallur district, Korattur and Velacherry in Chennai district, constructed at a total cost of Rs 34.83 crore, through video conference. 
He also declared open 32 Middle Income Group multi-storeyed residential quarters at Sholinganallur built at a cost of Rs 10.75 crore.  Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin, Minister for Tamil Culture and Official Language K Pandirajan, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Amma wedding halls
Edappadi K Palaniswami also inaugurated three Amma wedding halls at Ayappakkam in Tiruvallur district, Korattur and Velacherry in Chennai district, constructed at a total cost of `34.83 crore

