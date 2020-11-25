STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Threat of Covid spread looms large over Karaikal cyclone relief camps

Officials say if people test positive for virus, they will be shifted to Covid Care Centres

Published: 25th November 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel and officials asked the people to take pledge that they would move to relief camps in time before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: While the district administration has made all precautionary measures to tackle Nivar fury, there is a rising concern about maintaining social distancing inside relief shelters.

Fear of possible spread of dengue during rainy season has also gripped people.

In Karaikal, about 74 shelters have been identified to accommodate people from low-lying areas and those affected in the cyclone. 

“We will conduct Covid test at relief shelters. If people test positive, they will be shifted to Covid care centres. We appeal their contacts to stay isolated wherever they are in the relief camps,” said K Mohanraj, deputy director of health services department.

Most of the schools are converted into relief camps. Officials said that it was not possible to allot separate classroom for Covid positive patients like they had approved for home isolation.

There is no option, but to move them to Covid care centres such as Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College and Vinayaka Missions Medical College & Hospital, they added. 

“There are plans to move some people to the houses of relatives staying in Tsunami housing quarters across Karaikal district to free some space in the relief camps," Arjun Sharma, Karaikal District Collector told TNIE.

There are 3,598 Covid-19 positive cases in Karaikal district and 3,404 discharged. Of the 134 active cases, 122 are in home isolation.

Earlier this year, fishing hamlets in Karaikal reported a surge in the number of cases due to non-compliance of Covid guidelines.

However, now, the cases have declined. Public and activists raised concern about hygiene in shelters and called for measures.

“Relief shelters will be congested and hygiene of toilets is highly questionable. People should not be left to suffer after being rescued from the cyclone. Officials should arrange for wedding halls or spacious buildings to accommodate affected people,” said S Prabakaran, a social activist. 

Schools to be readied as disaster shelters: Chief Education Officers
Chennai: Responding to the cyclone, the District Chief Education Officers have instructed schools to be prepared as shelters for disaster relief. Principals have been asked to hand over the school keys to locals, members of School Management Committee (SMC), corporation staff or local body authorities as soon as a need emerges. 

MAPS activates cyclone protection machinery
Chennai: The Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in Kalpakkam on Tuesday activated Cyclone Protection Machinery ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar. Station Director of MAPS, M Srinivas, said all preparatory measures are undertaken. He said sandbags have been placed near coast, SWDs cleared and inspection of structures completed. 

DMK, CPM urge cadre to help people affected by Nivar cyclone
Chennai: DMK and CPM on Tuesday urged party cadres to help people being affected by the Nivar cyclone and heavy downpour.  In a release, DMK president MK Stalin told his party cadre to arrange for food, drinking water and safe shelter, apart from medical needs. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan also urged his party cadre to help the public.

