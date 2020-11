By Express News Service

The State reported 1,557 Covid-19 positive cases and 17 deaths, taking the tally to 7,73,176 and the toll to 11,875 on Tuesday. Only Chennai and Coimbatore reported over 100 cases, with 469 and 146 respectively.

Perambalur again reported zero cases on the day. The State tested 67,271 samples and 66,634 people on the day. Active cases dropped below 12,000.

After 1,910 people were discharged, the State had 11,875 active cases. Among the deceased one had co-morbid conditions.