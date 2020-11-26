STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Cyclone Nivar, a new weather system is brewing in the Bay of Bengal

N Puviarasan, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said the met office was closely monitoring the development of the new weather system.

Published: 26th November 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 10:53 PM

Cyclone Nivar

Women take shelter under plastic sheets as heavy rains lash Chennai. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within a week of very severe cyclonic storm Nivar crossing the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast and dumping heavy rains, a fresh low pressure system is expected to form over south Bay of Bengal around November 29, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Authorities said the new system is likely to become more marked and move westwards of south Tamil Nadu. IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the low pressure system may bring very heavy rains over Tamil Nadu. He, however, added that it needs to be seen whether the system will intensify into a cyclone. A low pressure area is the first stage in the formation of a cyclone.

N Puviarasan, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre here said the met office was closely monitoring the development of the new weather system.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Nivar has weakened into a deep depression and lays centred over South Rayalaseema about 50 km west-southwest of Tirupati and and 115 km west-northwest of Chennai.

Under its influence, Tambaram in Chengalpattu received the highest rainfall in the State of 31 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. Puducherry received 30 cm rainfall followed by Cuddalore and the DGP’s office in Chennai with 28 cm while Sholinganallur received 22 cm. Many other stations in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu received rainfall in excess of 10 cm. Even on Thursday, Chennai and its suburbs recorded good rainfall. 

While making landfall north of Puducherry, Cyclone Nivar recorded a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. In places such as Chennai, wind speed peaked at 80 kmph and gusty winds along with intermediate rainfall continued through Thursday.

It was also one of the coldest days of the season, with Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations recording a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius and 24.7 degree Celsius, which is 4 degrees below normal. 

The met office said the rainfall activity would reduce from Friday and the sky would be generally cloudy in Chennai.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said Chennai has reached its full northeast monsoon quota of 840 mm rainfall and from here on any rainfall will lead to an excess, with a very good December ahead. "We might go well into excess," he said.

