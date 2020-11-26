CM Palaniswami launches portal to improve telecom facilities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a view to strengthen the telecom infrastructure in the State and to deliver quick approvals for telecom service providers or infrastructure providers (TSP/IP) for various services, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched the ‘Right of Way Portal’ - https://row.tn.gov.in, during a function at the Secretariat.

The applications filed by the TSP/IP companies would be considered by Corporation Commissioner in Chennai and by Collectors in other districts for providing permissions. Since e-mail and SMS facilities are also integrated with this website, the service providers can check their application status, an official release said. Infrastructure providers will have to give all details, including the tower or fibre to be set up, process duration, expenses that the local authority would have to incur for the work, measures to ensure public safety and reduce inconvenience, while filling their applications.

According to the website, the Telecom Department of India had issued new rules for the setting up of telecom towers and laying of cables. Earlier, municipal bodies and public were often pitted against the industry owing to various problems. The right of way (RoW) rules, which have come into effect, will improve coordination between companies and government authorities, as well as set up a framework to give approvals and settle disputes in a time-bound manner.

Pointing out that inadequate infrastructure was being blamed for call drops and roadblocks to broadband penetration, the portal says that fear of radiation has led many people and municipal bodies to oppose setting up of towers in their localities.

“There are also problems over laying of cables that often require digging on roads or private properties. New rules under the Indian Telegraph Act state that local and State authorities have to appoint nodal officers to implement regulations, in order to improve coordination between companies and authorities,” the portal added.

Meanwhile, an MoU was signed by the Industries and Commerce Department to support MSME industries in the State using the Small Industries Development Fund. Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, MSME Secretary K Gopal, Industries Commissioner Anu George were present.