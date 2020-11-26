Cyclone Nivar: 9,400 hectares of crops in TN under water, officials working hard to save them

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: The heavy rains caused by Cyclone Nivar have left paddy and a few other crops under water in 9,468 hectares in the delta districts, according to preliminary estimates of the state agriculture department. Officials swung into action just after the cyclone made landfall to save the standing crops by draining the water quickly. They pointed out that delta districts have largely escaped the fury of Cyclone Nivar, unlike Cyclone Gaja of 2018 which damaged lakhs of coconut trees.

"Paddy crops in 8,470 hectares, pulses in 428 hectares, oilseed crops in 570 hectares and other crops in 998 hectares have been inundated with rain water. The agriculture department has taken steps to drain the water quickly. We are confident that at least 60 percent of these crops can be saved within a few days," a senior official in the agriculture department told The New Indian Express.

"When the water is drained, the standing crops can be revived by applying micro nutrients, urea etc. But the pulse crops cannot withstand even two days of inundation of water. So, in such cases, expeditious steps are being taken to drain the water. Agriculture department extension officers are in constant touch with farmers in this regard," the official said.

"The inundation of agricultural lands occurred in the districts of Kanchipuram (750 hectares), Thiruvallur (2,225 hectares), Cuddalore (1,335 hectares), Villupuram (1,205 hectares), Tiruvannamalai (958 hectares), Chengalpattu (2,760 hectares) and Ranipet (235 hectares)," said the official.

Asked about the demand of farmers to extend the deadline for enrollment under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, the official said, "There is time up to November 30 for farmers in 22 districts to insure their crops while farmers in nine other districts have time till December 15. During the past one week alone, crops in over 12 lakh acres have been insured."

Giving details, the official added, “Till Thursday, 16,39,065 farmers have insured their crops in 16,69,034 acres. This includes crops in 10,17,974 acres in delta districts and crops in 6,51,060 acres in non-delta districts.”

What farmers should do to save standing crops?

The Agriculture department has also issued a detailed advisory on what to do to save the standing crops. The following are Post-cyclone measures advised for the farmers:



Measures to be taken in inundated paddy field:

1) The low lying area to be identified and action to be taken for draining the water, by forming deep furrows across the field or along the field. In case of any help, services of PWD officials may be sought for.

Steps to be taken for young paddy crop:

1) Foliar spray of 2 kg of Urea and 1 kg of Zinc Sulphate mixed in 200 litres of water for one acre. This foliar spray to be taken up with hand sprayers.

2) If young seedlings are rotten, we can replant the excess seedlings available in the corner of the field or pull out one or two seedlings from those tillers where the number of seedlings is more.

Steps to be taken for paddy crop during panicle initiation & flowering stage:

1) Mix 4 kg of DAP in 10 litres of water. Next day, filter it and mix distilled DAP solution with 2 kg of Urea and dilute in 190 litres of water and spray with Hand sprayer for one acre.

2) In case of stunted growth in paddy field due to prolonged stagnation of water, first drain the water, apply fertilizers as top dressing - Mix 22 kg of Urea, with 18 Kg of Gypsum and 4 kg of Neem cake and store for one night. Next day, mix it with 17 Kg of Potash and apply to the paddy field as such, as top dressing.

Steps for Plant Protection:

1) In the flooded field, there is a chance of infestation of pests like stem borer, leaf folder, Green Leaf Hopper and diseases like blast, leaf sheath blight. In that case, get recommendation from Dept officials and take measures.