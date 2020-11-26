Engage in relief works: EPS, OPS tell partymen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said the duty and responsibility towards extending assistance to those affected by the cyclone lies with AIADMK cadre and appealed the cadre and functionaries to engage in relief works. "Arrangements should be made to provide food and clothes to those in need.

The cadre should also work towards pumping out the water in from water-logged areas, besides engaging themselves in rehabilitation works after the cyclone passes." In a statement, they said the State government was ready to face any eventuality.