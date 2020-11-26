Tamil Nadu health secretary directs district officials to contain spread of infectious diseases post-Nivar 

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has instructed all district collectors and the Chennai Corporation commissioner to see that they immediately contain post-Nivar fever clusters with effective containment and by conducting testing for all kinds of infections, including Covid, dengue, cholera and typhoid.

In a message sent out to the officials on Thursday, Radhakrishnan said water chlorination levels should be checked. He also told them to ensure that Covid fever camps, mobile medical units and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram health teams are suitably relocated in post-impact areas of affected districts.

"Anyone with symptoms in the relief camps should be shifted to the nearest government hospital. Also see that people in the relief camps do not huddle together and ensure they wear face masks," the health secretary said.

He also instructed officials to distribute bleaching power to the people to clean submerged sumps and water tanks to prevent spread of water-borne diseases. "Visibly spraying bleaching powder is to be done in coordination with local bodies," Radhakrishnan said.