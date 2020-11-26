Video conference facility for govt observation homes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday commissioned video conference facilities at six government observation homes and a special home for juveniles, set up at a cost of Rs 2.60 crore.

With this facility, cases related to the inmates of the above homes could be heard without them being taken to the 16 Juvenile Justice Boards in person. Currently, the boards are functioning at Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Karur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts.

Social Welfare Minister, V Saroja, Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam, and senior officials too were present at the occasion. Meanwhile, Palaniswami also presented the SR Aranganathan Award for 2020 to five librarians, at a function held in the Secretariat.

In all, 33 librarians have been chosen for the award, that carries certificates, silver medals and cheque for Rs 5,000 each. School Education Minister, KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam and others too were present.