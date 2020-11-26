Woman commits self-immolation, died in front of police during investigation

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 45-year-old woman allegedly immolated herself when police officials arrived at her house during the course of an investigation against her son, allegedly involved in a theft case, near Suthamalli on Tuesday morning.

Police said that Sagunthala (45), a resident of Sathya Nagar in Suthamalli, lives with her two sons and one daughter after separating from her husband. The police took her son, Pradeep, for questioning on Monday night. The next day, they visited the house to seize a laptop, money, and jewellery in connection to the theft. At that time, when Sagunthala enquired about Pradeep, the police informed her that he had been arrested. Soon after, Sagunthala is said to have locked herself in the house and set herself ablaze. She died on the spot. Her body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. The Suthamalli police have registered a case in this regard and investigation is on.

Police said that Pradeep and two of his friends were arrested for their role in a theft case registered earlier this month. Superintendent of Police Manivannan, in a statement, said that Sagunthala immolated herself and died on Tuesday morning after the police went to the house to seize some items following her son's arrest on theft charges. Tirunelveli Crime Branch is investigating the matter, the statement read.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)