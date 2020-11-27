STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

384-year-old palace in Madurai gears up for reopening

The palace, a classical example of confluence of cultures, has domes that were inspired by Indo-Saracenic style.

Published: 27th November 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

 Thirumalai Nayak Mahal

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: Thirumalai Nayak Mahal, the 384-year-old palace of King Thirumalai Nayakkar, dons a fresh look after being renovated at a cost of Rs 3.36 crore.

Officials said that the major part of the renovation work was netting the open spaces in the centre of the rectangular courtyard to prevent pigeons from entering the palace. "Though we made several attempts to net the courtyard, we were not able to find a permanent solution. But now we have fixed weightless fibre nets and covered the centre portion. We have also covered the smaller openings on the sides," the officials said.

The palace, a classical example of confluence of cultures, has domes that were inspired by Indo-Saracenic style. The 248 massive pillars, each having a length of 58 feet and diametre of 5 feet, arranged in columns, reflects Gothic style. The rectangular courtyard in the centre is flanked by colonnades.

According to sources,  the renovation works were funded by the State tourism department. "The works included structural improvement (`98.45 lakh), construction works of pillar (Rs 69.34 lakh), leakage arrest (Rs 102.79 lakh), drainage (Rs 9.35 lakh) and signage (Rs 4.50 lakh). The renovation works were being carried out since October last," they said.

Though the works were planned to be completed by September this year, it missed the deadline owing to the pandemic. While majority of the works are over, those pending would be completed and the Mahal would all set for reopening in the next ten days.

Earlier, the palace was renovated in 1995-96 at a cost of Rs 76.31 lakh, in 2003-2004 at a cost of Rs 1 crore (based on the recommendations of the 11th Finance Commission) and in 2008-2009 at a cost of Rs 3 crore (based on the recommendations of the 12th Finance Commission.) "To maintain the monuments in Tamil Nadu, the State government allots Rs 2 crore annually, using which minor restoration works like leakage arrest was carried out in the palace last year," added officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thirumalai Nayak Mahal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp