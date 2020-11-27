66 trees, 237 electricity poles collapse in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: 86 huts were damaged, 66 trees and 237 electricity poles fell, and as many as 7,846 people were evacuated and sheltered at 267 relief centres in the district, official sources said.

No casualties were reported in the district, while the cyclone claimed lives of 18 cattle, and crops in 2,272.58 hectares of land were reportedly destroyed, official sources said.

As many as 11 mobile medical camps and nine temporary camps were set up, and about 120 people were provided treatment.

Of the 697 storage tanks maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), 13 have reached full capacity and of the 1,253 minor irrigation tanks maintained by the Rural Development Department, 45 have reached full capacity, the official sources added.