Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall at delta district solves irrigation woes for Tamil Nadu farmers 

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers In the tail-end delta district are relieved after Nivar spared them and said the cyclone-induced rain was beneficial.

Most of the district received adequate rain which would help irrigation.

In fact farmers in central Nagapattinam taluks like Kilvelur and Tharangambadi, are on cloud nine.

“It was a good rainfall for us.We depend on Odambogi River (a distributary of Cauvery-Vennaru) for irrigation. The PWD stopped discharge a week ago. The downpour has helped us with the much needed irrigation for the week,” said R Natarajan, a farmer in Illuppur in Kilvelur.

Vedaranyam, which is a rain-fed area in the southern tip of the district, has received the least amount of rain.

The region was torn apart by Cyclone Gaja on the morning of November 16, 2018, with acres of crop going under water, On Thursday morning, farmers sighed and wished the region as much rain as Sirkazhi and Kollidam.

“We have very few options for irrigation and are dependent on rain more than anyone in other blocks. Vedaranyam taluk recorded decent rains over the last two days which would help the crops. We wish we had more,” said K Arul Oli, a farmer in Panchanathikulam.

Farmers in Kollidam and Sirkazhi are moderately happy.

The two blocks are located north and right next to Cuddalore which bore the brunt of the cyclone.

The two blocks received the highest amount of rainfall on the landfall night.

“Paddy fields are under a one feet of water. Crops sown 60 days ago are standing tall whereas the 30-day-old crop are submerged,” said P Seenivasan of Vettankudi in Kollidam.

On Thursday, officials took stock of the situation across the district. S Panneerselvam, deputy director of agricultural department, said, “Crop loss due to the cyclone is zero. Even inundation in places like Kollidam is just partial. Farmers would drain the fields within hours.”