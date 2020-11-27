STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS visits Cuddalore, takes stock of damage

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami praised the officials in Cuddalore district for their proactive measures to minimize the damage caused by cyclone Nivar.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami interacting with an elderly person accommodated at a Nivar cyclone relief camp at Devanampattinam Middle School in Cuddalore on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/CUDDALORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami praised the officials in Cuddalore district for their proactive measures to minimize the damage caused by cyclone Nivar.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the regions affected by the cyclone here, on Thursday, he said, “As soon as we received information about the likelihood of the storm crossing Cuddalore district, we took steps to minimise damage.

All over the State, we had kept 4,239 relief camps ready, which can provide shelter to 13 lakh people. As many as 2.3 lakh people have now been housed in 2,999 such camps right now. A total of 52,226 people have been sheltered in 441 camps across Cuddalore district. A total of 77 electric posts have been damaged across the district and steps are being taken to restore them.”

‘Insurance claim for for crops will be cleared’

Palaniswam i was accompanied by minister MC Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, district supervisory officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Collector Chandrasekhar Sakhamuri during his review of the extent of the damage to the banana crop at Keezhkumaramangalam near Reddichavadi. He also inspected Cuddalore harbour to assess damages.

“A total of 321 trees have been uprooted by the cyclone. All of them have been cleared. Nearly 1,613 hectares of paddy, 315 hectares of manila, eight hectares of tapioca and 35 hectares of banana plantations have been inundated across the district. Orders have been issued to assess crop damage across the State. We will take steps to get the insurance amount for all those who had insured crops.

Those who have not insured their crops will be compensated from the disaster relief fund,” said the Chief Minister. To another question from reporters, Palaniswami said steps will be taken to remove encroachments to help free flow of water. Later, he interacted with people housed at a relief camp at Devanampattinam government school and distributed assistance.

Although the district administration was quick in clearing the fallen trees off the roads and resuming other operations, it was found that outage prevailed more than 24 hours in many parts within Cuddalore municipality and other regions in the district.

“Power went off at 7 pm on Wednesday and did not return till Thursday night. When we called EB workers, they informed us that they could come only on Friday,” a resident of Semmandalam in Cuddalore. An EB employee said, “Many lamp posts have fallen. We are doing the minding work. However, it might take more time than expected.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Cuddalore cyclone Nivar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp