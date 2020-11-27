STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood warning issued to 84 villages in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai districts

Kanchipuram District Collector Maheswari Ravikumar has issued flood warning to 35 villages along Palar river since the inflow into the river has been increased to 20,000 cusecs so far.

Published: 27th November 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar

Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department has issued flood warnings to 84 villages in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts as surplus water is being released from Thenneri lake in Walajabad taluk and Thandarai dam in Tiruvannamalai district.  

Apart from that, the inflow into the Palar river has also increased.

Kanchipuram District Collector Maheswari Ravikumar issued flood warning to 35 villages along Palar river since the inflow into the river has been increased to 20,000 cusecs so far and is set to go up to 40,000 cusecs in due course. 
 
The following villages located on the banks of Palar river have been issued flood warnings:

Perumbakkam, Muthavedu, Pichavadi, Vishar, Alavandarmedu, Narappakkam, Vippedu, Venkatapuram, Punjaiyarasanthagal, Kolivakkam, Valathottam, Sevilimedu, Orikkai and Chinna Iyankulam in Kanchipuram taluk, Kuruvimalai, Vichanthangal, Periyanatham, Villivalam, Seeyamangalam, Venkudi, Walajabad, Avalur, Angambakkam, Puliyambakkam, Pazhaiyaseevaram, Ullavur and Koyambakkam in Walajabad taluk, Tirumukkoodal, Pinayaur, Seethanansery, Kurumanjeri, Sathananjeri, Kaliyapettai, Orakkaattupettai and Kavithandalam in Uthiramerur taluk. 

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has issued flood warnings to 10 villages in Kanchipuram district and 15 villages in Chengalpattu district since surplus water is being released from Thenneri lake.

The villages in Kanchipuram which have been issued flood warning are:

Agaram, Kattavakkam, Madavilakam, Vilakam, Alavur, Varanavasi, Thazhaiyampattu, Thevariyampakkam, Thollazhi and Thonankulam in Kanchipuram district, Panaiyur, Ezhichur, Poondi, Kannadiyanpalayam, Guruvanmedu, Venpakkam, Reddipalayam, Sastrampakkam, Athur Vadakal, Kanthallur, Pulippakkam, Thimmavaram, Chengalpattu town and Mahalakshmi Nagar in Chengalpattu district.  

The surplus water is flowing through the Neenjal Maduvu (regulator) in Chengalpattu district and flows into Palar near Chengalpattu town.  Hence, people living along the villages near the regulator should not go near the regulator. The police department has been requested to stop transport in between the villages. 

People have been advised to not get into the Neenjal Maduvu or try to cross it and bath or wash clothes there.  

Parents have been asked to ensure that the children don't go near the Neenjal Maduvu.  

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has also issued flood warnings to 24 villages in Uthiramerur taluk in Kancheepuram district and Vembakkam taluk in Tiruvannamalai district.

Due to heavy rains, 6,000 cusecs of water is being released from Thandarai dam across Cheyyar river in Tiruvannamalai district.  

This flood water will reach the river near Perunagar village in Kanchipuram district. As such, the people are advised to not cross the causeway across Cheyyar river while the police department has been requested to block transport in this area.   

The flood warning has been issued to the following villages in Uthiramerur taluk in Kanchipuram district:

Perunagar, Anumanthandalam, Melpakkam, Silampakkam, Karuveppampoondi, Kadambarkoil, Vengacherry, Adhavambakkam, Irumaram, Sembaram, Neyyadupakkam, Vayalakkavur, Pullampakkam,  Thirumukkoodal, Makaral, Kavanthandalam, Ilaiyanar Vellore, Chihthathoor and Kambarajapuram.  In Tiruvananmalai district, flood warning has been issued to the following villages: Vayalathur, Pudupalayam, Ukkal, Akkur and Keezhnathappakkam.
 

