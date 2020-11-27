Fresh cases against former judge CS Karnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fresh case has been filed against former Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan based on a complaint by Tamil Nadu Bar Council Secretary.

Karnan appeared in front of the Central Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday for an inquiry in connection with his remarks against the retired and serving Supreme Court judges, their wives and women judges, in a video which went viral on social media.

While the CCB had already registered a case against the retired judge under Sections 153 and 295 of the Indian Penal Code, case was booked against him under IPC Sections 228 (intentional insult), 509 (insult modesty of woman), 294 (b) (obscene language), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) r/w 120-B IPC and 67-A of Information Technology act, for making obscene remarks against serving and former judges, on Thursday.