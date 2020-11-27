STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC refuses to stay eviction of 300 slum tenements in Mandaveli

Demolition notice served as early as Nov 2018, says govt counsel

Published: 27th November 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stay the eviction of 300-odd slum tenements in Mandaveli, acting on a plea seeking time for relocation. The plea moved by Pennurimai Iyakkam also sought time to find alternative schools for residents’ children.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that since the academic year ends in March next year, time may be given till the conclusion of Pongal festival. However, Additional Advocate General, SR Rajagopal, contended that the residents were put on notice for demolition as early as November 2018, and that temporary allotment orders were also issued for 328 tenements, in which only 30 families vacated.

The State also informed the two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that the houses were very old and in a dilapidated condition, and that monetary assistance was also being provided to each of the families for relocation.

“The situation has become very critical for the reason that in an event of heavy rains and inundation, the tenements are likely to fall,” Rajagopal said. Recording the submissions, the court refused to stay the eviction notice and said, that it may be open to the State to consider for a grant of extension of time till Pongal concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Mandaveli
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp