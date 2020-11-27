HC refuses to stay eviction of 300 slum tenements in Mandaveli

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stay the eviction of 300-odd slum tenements in Mandaveli, acting on a plea seeking time for relocation. The plea moved by Pennurimai Iyakkam also sought time to find alternative schools for residents’ children.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that since the academic year ends in March next year, time may be given till the conclusion of Pongal festival. However, Additional Advocate General, SR Rajagopal, contended that the residents were put on notice for demolition as early as November 2018, and that temporary allotment orders were also issued for 328 tenements, in which only 30 families vacated.

The State also informed the two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that the houses were very old and in a dilapidated condition, and that monetary assistance was also being provided to each of the families for relocation.

“The situation has become very critical for the reason that in an event of heavy rains and inundation, the tenements are likely to fall,” Rajagopal said. Recording the submissions, the court refused to stay the eviction notice and said, that it may be open to the State to consider for a grant of extension of time till Pongal concludes.