No damage like Gaja or Thane, say villagers along Villupuram coast

People residing in coastal villages of Villupuram district heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as Cyclone Nivar did not do as much damage as the previous cyclones.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Villupuram MP Ravikumar visits cyclone affected areas. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: People residing in coastal villages of Villupuram district heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as Cyclone Nivar did not do as much damage as the previous cyclones. More than 20 fishing villages, including Kottakuppam, Tandirayankuppan, Periyamudaliyarchavdy, Pillaichavady, Anumandai and Marakanam, are situated in the coastal areas of Villupuram district. According to sources, more than 15,000 families are living in these villages. 

N Anjalai from Vasavankuppam told Express,  “We were afraid because very strong wind had been forecast. Though the wind was pretty strong on Wednesday night, there was no major damage like what we suffered due to cyclones Thane and Gaja. Seeing the sun on Thursday was a great relief.” However, continuous rainfall across Villupuram district affected normal life.

The total rainfall received by the district within 24 hours from Wednesday morning touched 166. 75 mm. Power supply was disrupted in several areas from Wednesday morning. Electricity Department staff were busy repairing damaged lines and restoring supply in a few villages till Thursday evening. 

The causeway between Kanimedu and Mandagapattu villages near Marakanam submerged following spate in the Ongur river. According to sources, residents of Kanimedu have been demanding that a bridge be raised at the point, for over a decade now. Villagers are worried that the current flood might damage the causeway. Residents of Kanimedu, Mandagapattu, Vellakondaagaram, Puthupettai and nearby villages are forced to take a longer route, travelling 10 extra km, to reach Marakanam. 

Additional Collector Shreya P Singh, Tindivanam Sub-Collector Anu, Marakanam tahsildhar Usha and officials inspected the causeway on Thursday.  Rain also damaged banana crop on 3.5 acres in Sornavur Melpathi village near Kandamangalam. Waterlogging was reported from low-lying areas across the district. 

