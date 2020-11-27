STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt waives stamp duty for MSMEs under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat scheme

This comes after several MSME associations had represented to the Chief Minister for a waiver due to the severe economic crisis and liquidity crunch as a result of COVID-19 containment measures

Published: 27th November 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

MSMEs

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted exemption to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme from payment of stamp duty while registering agreements relating to Deposit of Title Deeds executed for securing loans from banks and financial institutions till March 31, 2021.

This comes after several MSME associations had represented to the Chief Minister for a waiver or reduction of payment of stamp duty and registration charges on Memorandum for Deposit of Title Deed due to the severe economic crisis and liquidity crunch as a result of COVID-19 containment measures.

The issue was studied in detail by both the Commercial Taxes and Registration and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department following which the former issued orders on the directions of the Chief Minister, according to a release.

The government has also ordered the reduction of the registration fee to 0.1 percent from one percent with respect to registration of agreement relating to Deposit of Title Deeds on loans and additional loans granted by banks and financial institutions to Micro and Small Enterprises.

Under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) of the Union government, around 3,09,312 accounts have been disbursed loans for an amount of Rs 11,538.69 crore in the state already. The eligible accounts of MSMEs would be benefited till the schemes cease to exist under the Aatma Nirbhar Package.

Meanwhile, the Union government has also extended the scheme of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) upto March 31, 2021. With respect of reduction of registration charges, Micro and Small Enterprises would be benefited every time while availing loans and additional loans.

Prior to this order, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department had already issued an order for extending the timeline for registration of Memorandum for Deposit of Title Deed from four months to eight months without penalty till March 31, 2021. All these measures are stipulated to help the MSME units which are currently facing issues due to the COVID situation, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu MSME Aatma Nirbhar Bharat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp