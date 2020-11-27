STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy hospital wins award for having one of the best performing newborn units in TN

MGMGH won this award for the third consecutive year among more than 80 hospitals. More than 5000 newborns were treated here in 2020.

Published: 27th November 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dean Dr K Vanitha with doctors and nurses of the special newborn care unit of MGMGH Tiruchy which was awarded (Photo | Express/S Arun)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The special newborn care unit (SNCU) at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy has been awarded for being one of the best performing newborn units in Tamil Nadu. MGMGH won this award for the third consecutive year among more than 80 hospitals. The newborn care unit was ranked third in the state.

The award was given on 20th November by Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on the eve of the national newborn week celebration held at Chennai.

The award was given on the basis of the number of babies successfully treated and for the achievement in saving babies weighing less than 1.5 kg and ventilated babies by the state child health nodal centre.

“This is the third consecutive year in which our unit has achieved the best performance in newborn care among units in the state. This is because of the good team work of doctors, staff nurses, paramedical workers and good administrative support. Especially during COVID and lockdown, the team has done a great job,” said Dr K Vanitha, Dean of MGMGH.

Dr Senthilkumar, SNCU nodal office, MGMGH, said that more than 5000 sick newborns were treated at the unit in the past year.

“While we treat babies born in our hospital, we’ve also treated 1500 babies from other hospitals. More than 1000 babies have been under ventilator and saved. We have treated several newborns who are less than 1.5 kg. In fact, the lowest weight baby we treated was delivered at 25 weeks and weighed 580 gms. We’ve also done neo-natal dialysis,” said Dr Senthil.

The team is also adept at helping babies with congenital heart disease. The Dean said they saved three babies at the right time by identifying high risk babies in need for treatment and sending them to other hospitals. 97% of high risk babies have been saved at this unit.

MGMGH does more than 10000 deliveries every year. More than 8000 high risk babies are on follow-up at the hospital for the past three years. The milk bank has given 4000 litres of milk to 1800 babies so far. 10 COVID positive babies have been treated and 325 babies were born to COVID positive mothers. 500 doses of pneumococcal vaccines have been given.

The team consists of 12 doctors, 19 staff nurses and 25 PGs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy MGMGH Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp