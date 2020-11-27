Two special trains from Tamil Nadu to Mumbai, six pairs of special trains extended till December 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an increase in passenger patronage, railways introduced two pairs of new trains from Coimbatore and Nagercoil to Mumbai and extended six pairs of special trains till December 31.

Two special trains to Mumbai:

The Nagercoil - Mumbai CSMT Special will leave Nagercoil at 6 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday to reach Mumbai CSMT at 7.15 pm on the next day. The first service from Nagercoil will be on December 7.

In the return direction, Mumbai CSMT - Nagercoil Special will leave Mumbai CSMT at 8.35 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to reach Nagercoil at 10.20 am on the third day. The first service from Mumbai CSMT will be on December 8.

The Lokmanya Tilak - Coimbatore Daily Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak at 10.35 pm and reach Coimbatore at 6.50 am on the third day. In the return direction, Coimbatore - Lokmanya Tilak Daily Special will leave Coimbatore at 8.55 am to reach Lokmanya Tilak at 1.45 pm on the next day. The maiden service of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Coimbatore specials will commence on December 1st. The return journey from Coimbatore will commence on December 3rd.

Extension of six pairs of special trains:

Chennai Central - Bhubaneswar - Chennai Central Weekly specials, Bhubaneswar -Bengaluru Cantonment - Bhubaneswar Weekly specials, Bhubaneswar - Puducherry - Bhubaneswar Weekly specials, Bhubaneswar - Rameswaram - Bhubaneswar Weekly specials and Chennai Central - Puri - Chennai Central specials have been extended till the end of December this year.

The trains will be operated in the old time slots and there will be no change in the timings as well, said railways.

Similarly, Hyderabad - Tambaram - Hyderabad special trains have been extended till December 31. However, the train will be operated in the revised timings.

The Hyderabad - Tambaram Daily Festival Special Train will leave Hyderabad at 6 pm and reach Tambaram at 8 am the next day. In the return direction, the train will leave Tambaram at 5 pm to reach Hyderabad at 7.50 am the next day.

The trains will have stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Sulurpeta, Nayudupeta, Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Secunderabad in both the directions.

The last service of Hyderabad - Tambaram special will be on December 30. The Tambaram - Hyderabad special will run till December 31.