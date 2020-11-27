STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two special trains from Tamil Nadu to Mumbai, six pairs of special trains extended till December 31

The Nagercoil - Mumbai CSMT Special will leave Nagercoil at 6 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday to reach Mumbai CSMT at 7.15 pm on the next day.

Published: 27th November 2020 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an increase in passenger patronage, railways introduced two pairs of new trains from Coimbatore and Nagercoil to Mumbai and extended six pairs of special trains till December 31.

Two special trains to Mumbai: 

The Nagercoil - Mumbai CSMT Special will leave Nagercoil at 6 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday to reach Mumbai CSMT at 7.15 pm on the next day. The first service from Nagercoil will be on December 7. 

In the return direction, Mumbai CSMT - Nagercoil Special will leave Mumbai CSMT at 8.35 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to reach Nagercoil at 10.20 am on the third day. The first service from Mumbai CSMT will be on December 8.  

The Lokmanya Tilak - Coimbatore Daily Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak at 10.35 pm and reach Coimbatore at 6.50 am on the third day. In the return direction, Coimbatore - Lokmanya Tilak Daily Special will leave Coimbatore at 8.55 am to reach Lokmanya Tilak at 1.45 pm on the next day. The maiden service of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Coimbatore specials will commence on December 1st. The return journey from Coimbatore will commence on December 3rd.

Extension of six pairs of special trains: 
Chennai Central - Bhubaneswar - Chennai Central Weekly specials, Bhubaneswar -Bengaluru Cantonment - Bhubaneswar Weekly specials, Bhubaneswar - Puducherry - Bhubaneswar Weekly specials, Bhubaneswar - Rameswaram - Bhubaneswar Weekly specials and Chennai Central - Puri - Chennai Central specials have been extended till the end of December this year. 

The trains will be operated in the old time slots and there will be no change in the timings as well, said railways. 

Similarly, Hyderabad - Tambaram - Hyderabad special trains have been extended till December 31. However, the train will be operated in the revised timings. 

The Hyderabad - Tambaram Daily Festival Special Train will leave Hyderabad at 6 pm and reach Tambaram at 8 am the next day. In the return direction, the train will leave Tambaram at 5 pm to reach Hyderabad at 7.50 am the next day.

The trains will have stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Sulurpeta, Nayudupeta, Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Secunderabad in both the directions. 

The last service of Hyderabad - Tambaram special will be on December 30. The Tambaram - Hyderabad special will run till December 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special trains
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp