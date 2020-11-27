Villupuram MP urges CM Palaniswami to resolve fishermen crises

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram MP Ravikumar on Thursday visited the Nivar cyclone affected areas in Tindivanam and urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to resolve the long pending grievances of the fishermen located in the coastal villages of Marakannam.

Ravikumar insisted the CM that the fishermen of Eyikiyarkuppam demand a small port to dock their boats as they are now going to the coast of Cuddalore to dock them which gets expensive. A brige along Mandagapattu to Marakannam is overflowing with water even during normal rainy roads so a new bridge should be built before the next rainy season falls, he urged.

Ravikumar had met the Nari kurava tribes residing in Marakanam who had alleged that they need a land patta in the place where they are settled for over three generations.

"It is mostly during the time of natural calamity the fishermen are remembered but it has to be altered. The huts that were warned to be damaged during Nivar must be demolished and new concrete houses for the people along the coast must be built with immediate effect", said Ravikumar.



