Palaniswami announces Nivar relief fund

CHENNAI: Stating that the State government has been engaged in repairing the damage caused by cyclone Nivar on a war footing, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of four persons who lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

Palaniswami also directed the officials to estimate the damage caused to standing crops and provide compensation from the Disaster Response Fund for those farmers who have not taken crop insurance.

Pointing out that big losses to human lives were averted due to the precautionary steps taken by the government, he said that each of the families in relief camps was given 10 kg rice, a saree, a dhoti and one litre of kerosene, along with cooking oil and pulses. He added that they were already provided with basic amenities like food, drinking water, mats and blankets.

The cyclone had caused damage in Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Villupuram.

About 61 cows, five bulls, 65 calves and 114 goats have died. Owners would be compensated as follows: cows and buffaloes (Rs 30,000), bulls (Rs 25,000), calves (Rs 16,000), goats (Rs 3,000). As many as 302 huts and 38 tiled houses were damaged fully and partial damage caused to 1,439 huts and 161 tiled houses, said Palaniswami. The owners of these houses and huts would also get appropriate compensation.

The CM added that 2,064 trees had fallen and all of them were removed. Referring to the water-logging issues faced by the residents in low-lying areas in Chennai, Palaniswami also directed the officials to evolve appropriate strategies to find a permanent solution to such problems.

A total of 1,220 medical camps have been set up and 275 mobile camps have al so been pressed into service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the cyclone and its aftermath with Palaniswami at 9 pm on Friday and assured that he would provide assistance. In a tweet, Modi said, “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, from the PM’s National Relief Fund.”

