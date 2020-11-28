STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special courts for offences against differently-abled persons: Madras HC issues notice

Four years after the passing of the Act, the government has not set up such special courts, he added and approached the court.

The Madras High Court. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Friday, issued notice to the Central and State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to set up special courts in each district in Tamil Nadu to try offences against differently-abled persons.

The litigant, R Mani Bharathi of Madurai, submitted that as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, anyone who insults or intimidates differently-abled person within public view to humiliate, will be punished with imprisonment for a term of six months to five years along with a penalty.

He also quoted Section 84 of the Act and said, "To provide speedy trial, the State Government shall, with the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the High Court, by notification, specify in each district, a Court of Session to be Special Court to try the offences under this Act."

However, even four years after the passing of the Act, the government has not set up such special courts, he added and approached the court. He also wanted such special courts to have PwD-friendly infrastructure and Special Public Prosecutors.

A Bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi issued notice and adjourned the case for a month. The judges also issued a notice on a separate PIL filed by one Rajkumari Jeevagan, seeking government employment for two differently-abled sportswomen- Deepa and Sangeetha, who have won various awards in National and International meet. 

