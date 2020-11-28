STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stamp duty waiver, a relief for MSMEs 

Under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme of the Union government, around 3,09,312 accounts have been disbursed loans to the tune of  Rs 11,538.69 crore in the State already. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has granted exemption to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme from payment of stamp duty while registering agreement relating to Deposit of Title Deeds executed for securing loans from banks and financial institutions till March 31, 2021.

This comes after several MSME Associations represented to the Chief Minister for a waiver or reduction of payment of stamp duty and registration charges on Memorandum for Deposit of Title Deed due to the severe economic crisis and liquidity crunch faced by the MSMEs as result of Covid-19 containment measures.

The issue was studied in detail by both the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department following which the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department issued orders under the direction of the CM, a release said.

The government has also ordered to reduce the registration fee to 0.1 per cent from one per cent in respect of registration of agreement relating to Deposit of Title Deeds on loans and additional loans granted by the Banks and Financial Institutions to Micro and Small Enterprises. Under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme of the Union government, around 3,09,312 accounts have been disbursed loans to the tune of  Rs 11,538.69 crore in the State already. 

Meanwhile, the Union government has also extended the scheme of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme up to March 31, 2021. In respect of reduction of registration charges, Micro and Small Enterprises would be benefitted every time while availing loans and additional loans. Prior to this order, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department had already issued an order for extending the timeline for registration of Memorandum for Deposit of Title Deed  from four to eight months without penalty till March 31, 2021.

