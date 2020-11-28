STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

State restrained from building new Collectorate on temple land

The Madras High Court on Friday restrained the government from constructing a new Collectorate building for the recently announced Kallakurichi district on a temple land.

Published: 28th November 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Madras High Court. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday restrained the government from constructing a new Collectorate building for the recently announced Kallakurichi district on a temple land.

A two-member bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha passed the directions on a plea moved by Rangarajan Narasimhan challenging a Government Order dated September 19 paving way for alienation of the temple land to the government.

According to the petitioner, a sum of Rs 1.98 crore was fixed as price for 35 acres owned by the Shiva temple to acquire the land to build a new collectorate complex. The land was also acquired and foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister.

However, the market value of the land is close to Rs 100 crore, the petitioner claimed. Instead of utilising 29 acres of poramboke land adjacent to the temple land, the government has decided to take the temple land for the construction, he added. The authorities have already commenced the construction work, even before the alienation process was completed, the petitioner claimed.

Special government pleader M Karthikeyan, appearing  for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, informed the court that the department has decided not to alienate the land to the State.

Rs 1.98 crore was fixed as price for 35 acres of land owned by a temple, but the market value is about Rs 100 crore, says petitioner

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp