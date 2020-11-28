Submit reports on Mahab temple maintenance: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Censuring the State and Central governments, the Madras High Court on Friday warned that it would be compelled to direct the authorities concerned to appear before it if they failed to provide details on maintaining the shore temple at Mamallapuram. The issue pertains to a suo motu PIL initiated by the court to preserve the beauty of the town, safeguard its monuments and protect tourists.

A Division Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and M S Ramesh passed the directions after the proceeding was initiated based on a note written by Justice N Kirubakaran. When the plea came up, the counsel for the Union government submitted that she had prepared a status report of about 400 pages for the development of Mahabalipuram, which is among the 16 sites selected for development by the Central government.

The counsel further said that Rs 5,109 crore has been allocated to the State for maintaining these heritage sites. The bench observed that despite several directions passed by the court, no reports were submitted by the counsels. Ordering the respondents to file reports, the court adjourned the plea by two weeks.

No interim relief for ex-VC of med univ

Chennai: Refusing to grant any interim relief, the Madras High court on Friday ordered former V-C of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Mustafa Hussain to surrender before the special court that sentenced him to two years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him in a corruption case. The former V-C had moved the High Court seeking to set aside the special court order. According to the prosecution, Hussain had misappropriated Rs 5.8 lakh and misused his official travel allowances.

HC refuses to stay merger of LVB

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to stay merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India. The court was hearing a plea moved by AUM Capital Market Pvt Ltd, an investor holding shares in LVB. The two-member bench comprising Justices Dr Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh issued the following interim directions to protect shareholders. The court adjourned the pleas moved by AUM Capital Market Pvt Ltd challenging the merger to January 21.