STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmers anxiously await compensation as Cyclone Nivar leaves trail of destruction

A central team of officials will arrive in Vellore and Ranipet districts on Tuesday to assess the extent of damage

Published: 28th November 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

A worried farmer shows the damaged paddy in his farmland in Katpadi in Vellore (Photo | S Dinesh)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Farmers are keeping their fingers crossed after Cyclone Nivar inflicted heavy damage on their crops in several parts of Vellore region and Tiruvannamalai. Rice producers are the worst affected by the disaster.

In Vellore, paddy crops were damaged in 277 hectares while plantain was lost in 161 hectares.

Green leaves, which are predominantly cultivated in Katpadi and KV Kuppam blocks, were submerged in about 130 hectares depriving small farmers of their livelihood.

According to district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, “Crop loss was reported in 700.53 hectares including paddy-277.8 hectares, banana-161.35 hectares, groundnut-48 hectares and greens in 130 hectares.”

Katpadi block suffered the worst damage owing to the squally winds, heavy downpour and breaching of bunds of a lake.

“I have raised paddy and sugarcane in 3 acres. The entire crops were submerged in rainwater. I don’t know how I am going to revive them,” said Arjunan, a farmer in Ambaruthi in Katpadi.

In Tiruvannamalai district, paddy was affected in about 2,210 hectares in Kalasapakkam, Kilpennathur, Cheyyar, Polur, Thurinjapuram and West Arni blocks. The damage is so heavy that the food crop, which is in the mature stage, cannot be restored in more than 2000 hectares, official sources said.

Groundnut, which is cultivated predominantly in the district, suffered damage in more than 700 hectares in Tiruvannamalai, Cheyyar, Kalasapakkam and Peranamallur blocks while black gram was lost in 319 hectares and maize in about 20 hectares, they noted.

Saying that the enumeration of crop losses inflicted by the cyclone was still being made, officials of Ranipet district stated that paddy was lost in nearly 500 acres, groundnut in 75 acres and pulses in 50 acres.

Anguished by the loss, cyclone-hit farmers are anxiously waiting to know the quantum of compensation they may get from the government as a central team of officials arrives in Vellore and Ranipet districts on Tuesday to assess the extent of damage.

The district authorities are racing against time to complete the enumeration process and compile the data to be presented to the visiting central team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar Tamil Nadu Vellore Tiruvannamalai Ranipet
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp