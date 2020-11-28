STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Too long a wait for a word on compensation for Madukkarai farmers

While responding to a petition we submitted, GAIL said compensation would be distributed after getting approval from the Collector.

Published: 28th November 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers from the Madukkarai union, whose lands have been acquired for laying GAIL pipeline, have alleged that the work has begun even before the compensation for crops and land was fixed. It has been almost two months since their crops were cleared for the project, but there has been no word on deciding the compensation, the farmers said at a grievance meet on Friday.

K Gnanavel, a farmer from Pichanur, said, “Before removing coconut, teak, banana and mango trees from our land, officials from GAIL assured us that compensation would be fixed within two weeks after a meeting with farmers. But, nothing of that sort has happened so far.

While responding to a petition we submitted, GAIL said compensation would be distributed after getting approval from the Collector. However, they are yet to even decide upon the compensation.” The 444-km-long Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project’s first stretch was commissioned in June 2019. In Coimbatore, the pipelines cross through five villages in Madukkarai union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Madukkarai
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp