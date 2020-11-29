120-bed multi-specialty unit for Covid at RGGH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inaugurated a 120-bed multi-specialty unit for Covid-19 patients at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Saturday. Addressing reporters after the inauguration, he said the unit on the third floor is exclusively for comorbid cases and has various specialties such as nephrology, urology and cardiology among others.

“The hospital started with 10 beds for Covid when the pandemic began. Now, we have 1,498 beds exclusively for Covid. This is the only hospital in the whole country to have a dedicated tower for Covid-19 treatment,” said Vijayabaskar.

It has done 28,000 CT scans to Covid-19 patients, which must be the highest in the country for any hospital, he claimed. As many as 600 hemodialysis too have been done on Covid patients here, the minister added.

“Recovery rate of patients admitted to the hospital so far is 97 per cent. This has been a referral hospital as patients were transferred here in critical stages. Doctors have taken such cases as a challenge,” Vijayabasakar said. He also warned that people must be careful during the monsoon season. Vijayabaskar said vaccine trials are going on at a good pace and every citizen will get the shot.

Wall of Kindness

Vijayabaskar inaugurated ‘Anbu Suvar’ (Wall of Kindness), a booth to donate essentials for the poor in three towers of the hospital. It has essentials worth Rs 1.5 lakh