80 speakers to attend UEF World Summit

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the 4th edition of the United Economic Forum (UEF) World Summit along with Trade Expo on December 4. 

Published: 29th November 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:14 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the 4th edition of the United Economic Forum (UEF) World Summit along with Trade Expo on December 4. The three-day virtual event will bring together 80 eminent speakers from 30 countries across the world and over 6,000 delegates are expected to participate. 

Besides the Chief Minister, other speakers include Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam,  Union Commerce and Industry Minister PiyushGoel, Prince of Arcot Nawab Muhammad Abdul Ali Azim Jah, president of Islamic Development Bank, Jeddah, Dr Bandar Hajjar, State Industries Minister MC Sampath, former RBI governor C Rangarajan, Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, managing director and chief executive officer of Invest India Deepak Bagla and chief executive officer of Islamic Corporation for Development Ayman Sejiny.

The event will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, companies, educationists, policy makers, and business organizations to connect to the global audience. WS Habib, Chairman of World Summit 2020, said the topics which will be discussed include Entrepreneurship: from Ideation to Growth; Tamil Nadu land of Opportunities; Re-imagining the Restaurant Business for the new normal; the Rise of the Digital Consumer Era : Are India’s SME’s ready; Covid-19 and the Travel Industry : The Road to Recovery Next- Gen stars; Towards more sustainable Agriculture & Better Food Systems and many other important subjects for economic development.

“This year, the theme of the summit is ‘Imagine - Impact - Inspire’ — Imagine a New Future,  Impacting the Humanity and  To Inspire the World,” said Habib.

