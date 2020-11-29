Central team arriving in TN to assess cyclone Nivar damages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An inter-ministerial Central team led by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry will be evaluating the damages caused by Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu. The team is likely to arrive in Chennai in a couple of days and after having discussions with the State government officials, will move to the districts affected by the cyclone. The team will also visit Puducherry.

Senior officials from the Union ministries of Agriculture; Finance; Road, Transport and Highways; Power; Rural Development; Fisheries, and Water Resources will be part of the team. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has already said the cyclone damaged public properties and standing crops in 18 districts and the relief and rehabilitation works were going on in full swing.